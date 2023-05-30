Pop punk legends set to bring anarchic fun to Halls

The popular pop punk group will return to Wolverhampton for a night of some of their biggest hits

Bowling for Soup will be bringing their unique, humour filled lived show to The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton on February 16 2024 as part of their 30th anniversary as a band.

The Texan pop punk band, consisting of frontman and guitarist Jaret Reddick, fellow guitarist Chris Burney, drummer Gary Wiseman and bassist Rob Felicetti, have played shows in Wolverhampton in the past, playing the Civic Hall in 2003, Wulfrun Hall in 2005 and Slade Rooms in 2011.

Songs such as High School Never Ends, Punk Rock 101, 1985 and of course the Grammy nominated Girl All The Bad Guys Want resonate as much today as when they were written and remain popular today, particularly with the entertaining and fun videos by the band.

Bowling For Soup are a band who've proven time and again that they can move with the times throughout a period of turbulence for the music industry.

From their DIY roots, through to being on a major record label for many years (Jive Records) and being very successfully independent with their own label for over a decade, they are a band who've found success in every way.

Jaret Reddick said: "We're in control of everything now. If we decide we want to do something, we just do it and we don't need to ask anyone’s permission.

"It also makes you feel super proud when you do something yourself and it’s a success."

The band will bring their anarchic sense of fun and sing-a-long songs to the Halls in February next year, with support from Less Than Jake and Vandoliers.