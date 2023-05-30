No date yet for end of work to make Wolverhampton nightclub Popworld safe

Scaffolding has been set up along the exterior of the building on North Street

Popworld on North Street in Wolverhampton has been closed since Tuesday, May 23 after reports of structural issues exacerbated by bad weather, with the road area and pavement on North Street next to the club closed off for public safety.

Workmen have been seen erecting scaffolding on the outskirts of the building, with the majority of the scaffolding on the main club section on North Street.

The area along North Street has remained closed off while work continues

Staff from the club have been working at the neighbouring Slug and Lettuce while the work has continued, while neither Popworld or Wolverhampton Council has been able to confirm when the club will reopen.

Last week a spokeswoman for Popworld assured fans of the retro-themed club that it would be back open as soon as the building could be made safe.

The spokeswoman said: “As you may have heard, we are closed while we check some damage to our building.

The work has been ongoing since Tuesday, May 23

"Don’t hang up your dancing shoes just yet as we’ll reopen as soon as we are safe to continue the Popworld party.”