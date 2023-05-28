Wolverhampton drivers enjoy cheapest car parking in UK but more electric charging points needed

Drivers in Wolverhampton have to pay on average £1.29 an hour compared to London which is an eye-watering £9.25 an hour.

However, the city has one of the worst records regarding electric vehicle points with just 21 per 100,000 people compared to Coventry with 318.

Researched by online car dealer Cinch.com placed Wolverhampton as the UK's 12th most driver friendly city.

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at Cinch, said: “The aim of our research was to find the standout cities in the UK that provide optimal conditions for car drivers.

“Whether you have an Audi A1 or a BMW i8, the top-ranking cities offer an appealing combination of factors that can make drivers’ lives more comfortable and convenient as they hit the road.

He added: “For example, Coventry, our best-scoring entry overall, has the UK’s highest number of EV public charging points in relation to its population, with an average of 318 public chargers per 100,000 people.

“At the other end of scale, Stoke-on-Trent (20 chargers per 100,000 people) and Wolverhampton (21) are playing catch-up when it comes to public charging.

“Coventry is joint-second with Bradford as the city with the cheapest parking-space prices within a 10-minute walk from the centre.

“For a one-hour stay between 12pm and 1pm on a Monday, you can expect to pay £1.43 on average in Coventry. If you were in Wolverhampton, the top-ranking city for this metric, it would cost you £1.29 to park your car in town.

“London, on the other hand, will set you back a whopping £9.25 per hour per hour.”