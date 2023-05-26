Families pay tribute to Essington crash victims

Nathan Duval and Adam Humpage

Adam Humpage, aged 25, from Coven, and Nathan Duval, aged 35, from Willenhall, died in the accident which happened in Blackhalve Lane around 6.40pm last Saturday.

The accident saw a number of motorcycles collide and the two were pronounced dead by paramedics shortly afterwards.

Paying tribute to Adam, his family said: “He was such a loving and wonderful son, brother and daddy – our lives will never be the same.”

Nathan’s family said: “Nathan is the pride and joy of his family, with his infectious character.

“A daddy to two precious boys, he is our absolute world - an incredibly loved partner, daddy, son, brother and grandson.

“None of our lives will ever be the same, we love and miss you.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision.

Sergeant Richard Moors of the Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision investigation unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the motorbikes involved prior to the collision.

“Any witnesses to the collision itself are also urged to come forward and speak to us as well as anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time of the crash."

Anyone with information can e-mail the collision investigation unit directly at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk, contact us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk - or call 101, quoting incident 745 of 20 May.