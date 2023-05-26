Can't afford the Monaco Grand Prix? Get down Aldersley Stadium for Scalextric racing

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 05/10/2022..Pics at Aldersley where the Wolverhampton Scalextric (Slot Car), club are based. They are after new blood for the club and also have an event this sunday too. Pictured is: Front: Roy Pritchards and Chris Aston and back: Malcolm Scotto and David Holmes.

More than 30 cars from around the Midlands will be competing in the Wolverhampton Scalextric and Slot Car Club open championship at Aldersley Stadium on Sunday.

Slot car owners and members of the public are invited to the event which starts at 10am and will finish with the grand final at 4pm.

Malcolm Scotto, from the club, said: "We might be called the Wolverhampton Scalextric Club but the slot cars we are racing are bit more advanced and faster than normal Scalextric cars.

"We focus on slot cars from race-oriented brands such a NSR and Slot it because these models are built for club racing and come with better quality components instead of a Scalextric slot car which is more suited to home use.

"No disrespect intended, most of us graduated to Club Racing having got the Slot Car “bug” through having a ‘Scalextric’ set as a kid."