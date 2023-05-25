Haven ready to party as it celebrates 50 years of help

Katie Ecclestone, Hayley Powell and Chloe Evans get ready to party at Grand Station Wolverhampton

The Haven Wolverhampton will be welcoming guests from across the city and beyond to Grand Station for a night of food and drink, entertainment and celebration of 50 years of continuing to support vulnerable women and children fleeing domestic abuse and homelessness.

The Black Tie event on Friday, October 6 is being sponsored by Haven partners IT Works and will feature a three-course meal, entertainment including a magician, a casino and photo booth and a silent auction which will help raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Haven senior fundraiser Hayley Powell said it was amazing to be part of such an important milestone for the charity and to be able to reflect back on the history of it.

She said: "I've grown up in Wolverhampton, so to be part of the 50th anniversary is just amazing and it's also really important to reflect back on the journey that the Haven has been on, where it started from and how much we've grown and developed as a service.

"It's developed through talking and listening to the women who we've supported over the years and finding out from them what works for them and what would help them and it's become one of the largest refugee providers in the UK."

Ms Powell said that everyone at the charity was excited about the event and wanted to make it a big night for everyone.

She said: "We want to bring all the glitz and glamour to Wolverhampton for a huge milestone celebration, so it's going to be a jam-packed night full of entertainment.

"It will be a chance to relax and really celebrate the people we've been able to help and thank the community for all its support because there have been a lot of people who have gone on this journey with us, even if it was just for a week, a month or a year.

"We can only do so much without their support and it's our way of thanking them, so we just want people to just come and celebrate with us.

"We've already sold half of our VIP tables and we've had more bookings so far with this one than for any of our other galas, which are flagship events for us and an important day in our calendar, so it will be a night to remember and we will be pulling out all the stops."

Tickets for the event on Friday, October 6 start at £71.20, with VIP tickets including a drinks package and fun money at the casino costing £100 and table packages also available, as well as a deposit scheme where people can pay in instalments.