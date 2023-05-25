Fire Service release pictures of cars wrecked in Bilston crash

Bilston Fire Station have released pictures of two cars wrecked in a car crash.

The car was wrecked during a crash
The collision happened on Sunday and despite the massive impact during the crash in Wolverhampton no-one sustained life-changing injuries.

This car was written off

Bilston Fire Station tweeted: "White watch attended a RTC with Fallings Park Fire Station on Sunday 2. Thankfully no life changing injuries for the passengers in the cars.

"Drivers should also be aware of the highway code, as this has rules for drivers and motorcyclists, including vehicle condition, fitness to drive, alcohol and drugs, what to do before setting off, vehicle towing and loading, and seat belts and child restraints."

