Pride returns to city ‘bigger and better’ than ever

Old Market Square where Wolverhampton Pride will take place on Saturday June 10 after a four-year absence. Image: Wolverhampton Council

Thousands are expected to turn out for the colourful festival, which takes place in Old Market Square in the city centre on Saturday June 10.

The event will feature a wide range of acts and activities including headliner Scott Mills, Baga Chipz, The Fizz and a host of local performers, along with the iconic street parade which will kick off celebrations for the day.

Organised by the council in partnership with Enjoy Wolverhampton Business Improvement District, Wolverhampton Homes, Gorgeous Radio, X2Y, Wolverhampton LGBT+, The White Hart, Gorgeous Nightclub and Arena Theatre, the event celebrates, honours and supports the LGBT+ community.

Councillor Anwen Muston, a leading representative and member of Wolverhampton’s LGBT+ community, said: “I’m really pleased to see that Pride is making a welcome return to the the city after four years.

“Its absence has been due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic and it has been missed by everyone in the city’s LGBT+ community, so to have Pride back is tremendous. It promises to be a great day and I hope as many people as possible turn out to enjoy and support it.”

Councillor Simon Bennett, deputy leader of the city’s Conservative group, added: “I am delighted to see Wolverhampton Pride return after a number of years with no local celebrations. It’s a chance for all of Wolverhampton’s diverse and inclusive communities to come together in a show of solidarity with LGBT+ people, and I’m sure this will be a fantastic event.

“With a great line-up of acts and performances, Wolverhampton Pride is back and better than ever. I look forward to heading down to Old Market Square on June 10 to take part in the street party.”

Various community stalls, a licensed bar and street food will all be available on the day. The parade Route will be released on Saturday June 3. Applications for the parade have now closed.

A statement on the Wolverhampton Pride 2023 website said: “Being on Old Market Square gives us additional space to provide an accessible platform, an increased number of community stalls and other activities.

“Our ambition for Wolverhampton Pride is for it to be bigger and better than before with the opportunity to develop over the next few years, becoming a staple in the city events and LGBT+ calendar. The overall aim being Wolverhampton Pride to truly be a ‘festival for everyone’.

“Old Market Square is also located in between The White Hart, Gorgeous and Pride House and we will have plenty of signage and dressing around Festival Plaza that will celebrate and signpost to the venues who are proud partners of Wolverhampton Pride.”