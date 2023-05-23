New life-saving equipment installed in Wolverhampton

Councillors from left, Sohail Khan, Udey Singh and Bob Maddox

Councillors representing the Tettenhall Regis ward say they are delighted to have secured new defibrillators for St Michael's Court and Tettenhall paddling pool, which have been purchased from their ward funds.

They have also secured two bleed kits for the community.

Councillor Sohail Khan said: "We are thrilled to have successfully secured two defibrillators for our ward as they have the power to save lives in our community.

"With these life-saving devices in place, we are providing an immediate response to cardiac emergencies, ensuring that every precious moment counts.

"Each defibrillator represents an opportunity to make a difference, potentially turning a tragic event into a life-affirming outcome.

"We wanted to make sure that we used our ward funds wisely and by investing in the safety and wellbeing of our residents, we are empowering our community with the tools necessary to potentially save lives.

"This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the people we serve, and we are grateful for the collaborative efforts that made this possible."

Councillor Udey Singh added: "We are thrilled to have successfully secured the two new defibrillators and the ordering of the bleed kits.

"Our community's safety is of the utmost importance to us, and we are pleased to have been able to deliver on our commitment to enhancing public safety.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the combined efforts of our team and the invaluable support of the community.