High flying Coseley scooter rider to compete in world championships in Spain

Tom Ashfield, aged 15, at Just Ramps, Wolverhampton

Tom Ashfield, aged 15, has only recently recovered from a broken ankle but has bounced back stronger than ever.

Tom hones his skills at Just Ramps skate park in Wolverhampton and his talent is now nationally recognised after being picked for the UK team.

He said: "I am so excited to represent the UK at the World Scooter Championships in Spain next month. I have always dreamed of representing my country."

Proud mum Kelly Ashfield added: "He is so happy to be picked for the UK team, he broke his ankle not long ago but soon as it healed jumped back on his scooter and is more confident than ever."

The SWB Academy pupil is benefitting from the recent refurbishment of Just Ramps.

High flyer Tom Ashfield is heading to Madrid (Picture: Tim Thursfield)

The skate park's owner Zac Calder said: "Tom is at Just Ramps more than I am. He is so good, it is wonderful to watch.

"He has been coming here about six years and has a year pass, so he can come every minute we are open, and if they put scooters in the Olympics he will 100 per cent be an Olympian.

"He has built his profile up brilliantly, he uploads videos of all his tricks and has been competing at other skate parks in the country and has built up a real reputation."

He added: "It is great for Tom and everyone else at Just Ramps that his talent has been recognised, we are trying to get him sponsorship for him now."

More than 70 per cent of the skate park's customers are scooter riders and the sport is becoming more popular across the world, and there are hopes the sport will follow BMX and skateboarding by being made an Olympic sport.