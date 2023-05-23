Family of Telford biker killed on M6 pay tribute

Steve Dennett died after the collision near junction 10 of the M6

Steven Dennett, aged 48, of Admaston was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a lorry on the M6 southbound near junction 10 at around 8.17am on Thursday, May 18.

Speaking after his death, Mr Dennett’s family said: “Steve was a much loved dad, son, brother, partner and friend. He was loved and respected by all who met him.

“Steve was an intelligent man who was always kind, thoughtful and generous.

“He loved life and found much joy in reading, walking with his dogs and music.

“As a family we are truly devastated and kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

Staffordshire Police said a file concerning the incident is currently being prepared for HM Coroner but they are still appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to get in touch.