Bid to convert Wolverhampton house into care home for vulnerable children sparks wave of protest

A new children\'s care home could be created in Keepers Lane, Wolverhampton. PIC: City of Wolverhampton Council

City of Wolverhampton Council planners are to decide on a plan by the authority’s Children’s Services to change the use of the property in Keepers Lane.

If approved, the home would cater for no more than two young people with needs along with a maximum of three members of staff.

But the plan has resulted in 17 letters of objections – including a joint one by the Tettenhall Regis ward councillors Udey Singh and Sohail Khan as well as former member Jonathan Yardley – and a petition signed by 21 people.

They argue the home is not suitable for such a facility and that it could even be unsafe for children who come to stay there as well as having a negative impact for neighbouring residents.

Other issues included a lack of disabled access, highways and parking issues, noise disturbance, potential increase in anti-social behaviour and that it would be out of character with the rest of the area.

The councillors said: “There is, without a doubt, a need for such homes, but this location is unsuitable and unsustainable not only for the current residents but also for the persons and staff who will be housed at the property.

“To house children in need at this property would be unfair and unsafe for them. There is much local opposition to this application.”

In the application, the council said: “The home will cater for no more than two young people with social, emotional, and behavioural needs.

“The aims is to create a family home feeling at the property which is why there will be no more than two young people in placement.

“The needs of each young person will be carefully matched to ensure any young people placed together will be compatible. Staff will also have specialist training to effectively support the young people.

As with any family home, there will be times where we have visitors to the home. However, this will not be on a daily basis and will have no impact on neighbours in terms of parking due to the property having a large driveway.