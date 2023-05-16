Notification Settings

Traffic jam as two lorries crash in the Black Country

By Deborah Hardiman

Motorists are caught up in three-mile delays after two lorries collided on a busy commuter route linking Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The smash happened at the A454 Portobello Island shortly before 8am blocking the left lane from The Keyway at the junction with New Street resulting in queues on the Black Country Route westbound.

Police are at the scene directing traffic around a dark-coloured HGV and a small truck towards the Willenhall Road dual carriageway.

Driver Heather Pountney, 40, from Warwickshire, said: "I came off the M6 towards Wolverhampton where I work and saw the queue and came off at the first exit instead and followed my sat-nav round through Bilston and Ettingshall.

"A lot other people were doing the same thing. I managed to get to work on time."

