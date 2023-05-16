Newest first citizen of Wolverhampton to be named

Dr Michael Hardacre will become the 164th Mayor of Wolverhampton

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre will become the 164th Mayor of Wolverhampton when he is officially appointed the First Citizen of the city,

He is due to take over the reins from Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE when councillors take a vote at the Annual General Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 17, with his wife Lynn Plant becoming Mayoress.

It is customary that the nominated candidate for the politically neutral role of Mayor has cross party support and is voted into office unopposed.

Councillor Linda Leach is set to become Deputy Mayor for 2023/24 with her husband Pete as Deputy Consort.

Councillor Hardacre, a Labour member for Park Ward and a well-known former headteacher, said: "I am delighted to have the privilege of being the Mayor of Wolverhampton for the forthcoming civic year.

"Being Mayor will be a real honour, and I am looking forward to being an ambassador for the people of our great city over the next 12 months.

"I have chosen as my theme, 'moving forward together'.

"There can be little doubt that Wolverhampton, and indeed the world, has been through a tumultuous three or four years, and I will be asking Wulfrunians to come together as one and ensure that our city continues to be a caring, thriving, vibrant, multi-cultural and multi-talented place to live.

"I will be reaching out to bring together commerce, industry, faith groups, volunteers and charity groups to make sure that we can move forward and enjoy a better year than those in the past.

"I look forward to you joining me in trying to ensure that our city motto becomes a reality – ‘out of darkness cometh light’.

"I will also be raising as much money as I can for my three chosen city charities, The Haven Wolverhampton, which supports women and children who have been subjected to domestic abuse, Wings and Paws, a charity for sick, neglected and unwanted animals, and Give Us A Break, which provides activities for children and young people with complex disabilities and their families and carers.

"All three charities do an incredibly important job, and I hope you are able to support my fundraising activities over the next 12 months."