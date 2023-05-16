Notification Settings

More than £11,000 donated in crowdfunder for siblings grieving both parents

By Adam Smith

Nearly 500 people have donated more than £11,000 to the three Wolverhampton siblings who lost both parents within a month of each other.

Lynne and Martin Wilson

The plight of Lynne and Martin Wilson's grieving children Holly, 21, Luke, 19, and Ruby, 14, touched the hearts of people across the Black Country and they have dug deep to ensure the costs of a joint funeral are covered.

Lynne, 49, died in her sleep after an infection in her pancreas and then three weeks later 50-year-old Martin was found dead having suffered a massive heart attack.

Within a week of a GoFundMe page being set up 475 people donated to the siblings and left messages of support.

Holly expressed her gratitude by saying she has been "overwhelmed" by the support her family has received.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

