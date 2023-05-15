The Stranglers and Seal to play Wolverhampton's new-look Civic Hall venue

The Strangers are coming to Wolverhampton

The milestone tour will be the first since the band's drummer Jet Black died in December. They are playing The Halls Wolverhampton on March 16 next year, with tickets going on sale this Friday.

The band, which was founded in 1974 and has notched up 25 Top 40 singles, have chosen "iconic" venues for the tour including the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Olympia, Dublin.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Civic Hall said: "The Stranglers plan to make these milestone anniversary shows extra special with two sets featuring songs from the band's inception through to the present, showcasing their unique 50-year career. These truly special events will be unmissable for fans of the Meninblack.

"Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate one of the greatest bands in British music history on their 50th anniversary tour."

Reopening later this month after a refurbishment beset by delays and spiralling costs, new concert announcements are now coming thick and fast at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Another famous name which will be gracing its stage this year has been announced this week. Global 1990s phenomenon Seal will be playing a 'Crazy' 'Killer' gig on September 14 this year.

With one of the most recognisable voices in music Seal, who has sold more than 30 million albums and won a clutch of Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello awards, will be singing hits including Killer, Crazy and Kiss From A Rose.