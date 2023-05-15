Mayor offers thanks to headteachers for hard work

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels hosted a civic reception for the city's head teachers

All the headteachers in Wolverhampton were invited to a reception with the Mayor of Wolverhampton on Thursday, May 11.

The event, at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, gave Mayor Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE the opportunity to thank headteachers and their schools for all they do for our families and young people in the city.

She said: "I was grateful that so many headteachers were able to accept my invitation at the end of a busy school day.

"It has been a real pleasure and a privilege, as Mayor, to meet so many of our pupils over the last 12 months, knowing that they are being well-prepared for their futures and equipped with the skills, knowledge and tools they need to become upstanding citizens who will shape and lead the future of this great city.

"Likewise, it has been an honour meeting many of the leaders, teachers and other school staff who make that possible.

"This reception was arranged to thank them for all they do for our families and young people in the city.

"I am very proud of our schools and it is a real comfort for me to know that 89 per cent of Wolverhampton schools are judged as Good or Outstanding by Ofsted, 3 per cent higher than West Midlands average.

"This is a fantastic position to be in and is thanks to the efforts of school staff, governors, pupils and parents.

"I am fully aware that the challenges of school leadership don’t get any easier, we have increasing numbers of children and young people meeting the criteria for Education, Health and Care Plans in Wolverhampton, schools are still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and are now having to go above and beyond to help the many families who are struggling through financial hardship.