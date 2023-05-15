Selling alcohol at Wolverhampton's Bantock Park would benefit economy – councillor

The Film and Food Fest was one event which took place at Bantock Park

Clarke Darke, who is councillor for the Park Ward in Wolverhampton, said that the premises licence application for Bantock Park would benefit the park by allowing it to be used for events and other things which could benefit the local economy.

The application, if successful, would open up the park to be available to put on plays, films, live music, recorded music, performance of dance and the sale of alcohol between 10am and 10.45pm from Monday to Sunday.

Bantock Park, which is situated just outside the city centre, has hosted events previously, including an outdoor film festival in September 2021 and Proms in the Park in September last year.

Councillor Darke said the Government had pushed councils to monetise parks and venues, so it made sense to do so at Bantock Park.

The application will allow for events like Proms in the Park to happen more regularly

She said: "I think it's a good thing as it frees up the venue to be used for lots of different things, such as weddings, music events and other things by different businesses.

"The Government have tried to push businesses to monetise their venues and this is part of the development of councils using their parks as venues and a business.

"This will help promote Bantock Park as as a business venue where you have a multiplicity of events and, of course, people will want to drink at these events, so that's part of it and you need a licence to do that."

Councillor Darke also said that she understood concerns around unruly and drunken behaviour, but said with the right systems in place, it would be a positive thing for the park.

She said: "I think there's always an issue with drunkness and it needs to be carefully managed, but we have the systems in place to deal with this.

"I think it would be a positive thing for Bantock Park as it would get more people into the park and get out, meet other people and go to events and celebrate being together, so it would be good for the park."

Comments and objection to the premises licence application must be made by June 7 and can be done by going to wolverhampton.gov.uk/licences/licensing-public-notices and filing in the online form.