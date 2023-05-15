Charity working to help more people through Big Give

The Haven is taking part in The Big Give, where all donations made to the campaign will be doubled at no cost to the organisation or to donors

Every penny raised through the campaign, which runs from May 15 to May 22, will be helping the charity to provide 121 counselling and group programmes to empower women to re-build their confidence, improve their mental health and well-being, and look forwards to a brighter future free from the trauma of domestic abuse.

The campaign is being held as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, a week that encourages an increase in public understanding of mental health and how people can all support one another a little better.

The campaign needs to raise £5,000 in online donations between May 15 and May, which will be doubled to £10,000, meaning donations made by the public will make twice the impact and help twice as many people.

Jade Secker, Fundraising Manager at The Haven said “This is a really exciting campaign for us, with only a week to raise the funds we need.

"The message behind the campaign is so important too as those we support at The Haven have experienced significant and often life-threatening trauma.

"Funds raised from this campaign have a direct positive impact and we are really hoping our supporters will get behind it."

Donations to the campaign must be made via bit.ly/havenmentalhealth for them to be match funded, with donations to The Haven’s website, or any other means not being doubled.

Ms Secker said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to our supporters in advance for their kindness during Mental Health Awareness Week.