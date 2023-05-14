Food Festival in Tettenhall brings big crowds to sample flavours of world

David & Gemma Bates enjoy some gin tasting from Neil Jones at Perfect Tipple

The Dine N Devour Food Festival offered a wide range of culinary delights and entertainment for food lovers on Upper Green in Tettenhall over the weekend of Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

The free event saw foods from across the world, including churros, burritos, Chinese, Greek, Caribbean and Italian food, along with popular fares like ice cream and brownies and drinks ranging from coffee to gin, lager and cider.

Katie Cornish & Charlotte Oakley show off some of the wares available at Cakes & Bakes By Charlotte.

Entertainment was provided by the Got2Sing choir and a live band, while a man dressed as a chef walked around on stilts throughout the weekend and music was played by a DJ.

The event was organised by LSD promotions and event organiser Lara Davis said it was a festival the company had done before, but had been revamped and made bigger.

There were stalls, colour and entertainment throughout the event

She said: "It's a new thing we've introduced this year, so it includes food, drink, a range of artists and products, but comes with our new branding for our food festivals, which we've had here before.

"We like doing them here as it's a really popular location and we get a lot of traders who keep coming back, plus this is a village where we see a lot of footfall and everyone comes along to see it.

"The weekend has been brilliant, with the entertainment and people coming and enjoying themselves and we're looking to come back here later in the year."

Stalls selling everything from bees wax to dreamcatchers were on the site

Among the stall holders cooking, frying, baking and making throughout the weekend were Chloe Gallagher of House of Churros and Phil Booth of Ice Cream Booths.

Chloe, who came from Cradley Heath, said she had worked at the event in September 2022 and said it was a great festival and an opportunity to meet new traders and get out and about.

Chloe Gallagher from House of Churros fries a fresh batch

She said: "It's lovely and I think it's a great atmosphere, with everyone seeming so welcoming and everything being so nearby, so it's been a great weekend with lovely weather.

"People tend to like churros as they are simply delicious and vegan and you can have them with lots of different toppings, so we've done well this weekend."

Phil said it was the first time he'd worked at Wolverhampton, having travelled up from Bromsgrove to be part of the event, and said it was nice to do a more family-orientated event.

Phil Booth from Ice Cream Booths. The ice creams were much needed on a warm day

He said: "I've done other shows with LSD Promotions before and when this came around, it fit what we wanted to do this year with local, family-orientated, mini-festival-type events, so we wanted to come here.

"It's been really good, really well-organised and while it was a bit slow to start off with, once the sun came out, we did a lot better on both Saturday and Sunday.

"I think the Green's lovely as well as it seems small, but there's so many stalls here and I think it's just worked really well here."

For those taking in the festival, it was a chance to spend the day with family and friends and enjoy some food and drink.

Sandra Randall from Moseley Green was enjoying a lager and black and said it had been a great festival with lots to try.

Sandra Randell enjoys a lager and black during the festival

She said: "I came on Saturday and enjoyed it, so thought it was worth coming back for another go, particularly as the weather has been so nice.

"The festival has been good with the location, as I don't live too far away, and I've loved the food selection, especially the Greek food."

Max Shelley was also in attendance with his wife Bronwyn and son CJ and said it was after driving by on the Saturday that he'd seen it and decided to have a proper look on the Sunday.

Max and Bronwyn Shelley enjoy the festival with their son CJ

He said: "We saw a lot of activity when we drove past and thought we couldn't miss out today.

"It's been really nice, with the weather being so good and there have been plenty of people here, enjoying the good variety of food on offer.