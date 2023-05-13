Veteran's marathon effort to raise money for Legion

Gary Hilton and Terry Burke did 12 four-mile runs in the space of 48 hours

Just three days after completing the London Marathon in three hours, 52 minutes, Terry then joined his friend Gary Hilton to run 48 miles in 48 hours around his home village of Perton.

Terry has so far raised almost £1,100 from the two runs, which will go to the Royal British Legion, while Gary raised £250 for the Wishes for Kids charity.

Terry did his fundraising double bill to mark the 10th anniversary of a terror attack at the Hazrat patrol base in Helmand province in which Sapper Richie Walker was killed.

Terry, 41, said his friend Lance Cpl Adam Chapman was also injured in the incident, when a rogue member of the Afghan Army opened fire. Adam recovered to finish his tour of duty, but later took his own life.

Terry, who now works at a medical practice in Stourbridge, hoped his efforts would also raise awareness about the effects that wartime service can have on soldiers' mental health.

Terry and Gary, who both live in Perton, began their 48 miles in 48 hours challenge at 8pm on April 26.

They set themselves the challenge of running four miles every four hours until the feat had been completed on April 28, a total of 12 separate runs for each of them.

Terry said, if anything, that challenge was more demanding than the London Marathon.

"While the London Marathon is perhaps more physically challenging, I had done several weeks' training for that, and knew how to pace myself," he says.

"I didn't find the running too bad. The hard thing with the 48 in 48 was the sleep deprivation and lack of food.

"Typically, I would do the four miles in about half an hour, and then go home and get some rest, or get a bite to eat when I could."

Most of the runs were around the Perton ring road, and he said for many of the runs he was accompanied by friends who turned out to support him.

Terry and Gary grew up together in Germany, where their fathers were both stationed with the British forces.

Terry served almost 19 years with the Royal Engineers, rising to the rank of sergeant.