Heartfelt tribute to much-missed fiancee paid by Bobby Davro

Bobby Davro has penned a heartfelt and emotional tribute to his "beautiful Schluffe" Vicky Wright

The 64-year-old comedian and TV presenter posted a message to his "beautiful Schluffe" following her death from pancreatic cancer on May 4, the same disease that her father, Wolves and England legend Billy, had died from in 1994.

Bobby had been with Vicky for more than a decade and the couple had announced their engagement in December last year.

He said that it had taken him time to feel strong enough to share his feelings about Vicky and her death, while also offering her thanks to everyone who had expressed their love and support.

He said: "It's been just over a week since my beautiful Vicky Wright left this world and it's only now I feel strong enough to share my feelings.

"I want to thank everyone for their support and expressions of love and kindness you have shown me and Vicky's family and loved ones.

"To think we will never hear her voice, to hear laughter, look into her beautiful eyes, see her smile, to hold her and to kiss her is devastating and so incredibly painful.

"She will be in my thoughts and in my heart forever. She was my Schluffe and I loved her and always will

"I will miss you so very much and I will love you forever. RIP my beautiful Schluffe.

"No more pain darling. No more pain."

Bobby also posted this photo of Vicky Wright on his Twitter message. Photo: Bobby Davro

The week before her death, Bobby had given an interview to the Daily Star where he had revealed that she was battling pancreatic cancer and spoken about how sad it had been to see the woman he loved suffering.

He said: "To see someone as beautiful as her with this ­illness is horrific. It's so sad. It's extremely, ­extremely, ­extremely painful.

"My best advice for someone in a similar position is that laughter is the best medicine.

"I always remember this quote - 'don't let the world change your smile – get your smile to change the world'.

"Vicky's illness is a tragedy, and it's been a personal and family tragedy until now. But now I hope talking about it can help other people.

"There are millions of other people with partners and wives and husbands who are going through the same thing.