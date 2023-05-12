Drugs and cash recovered after car chase through village

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit alongside West Midlands Police and National Police Air Service pursued an Audi A3 into Wombourne and out towards Wolverhampton.
After stopping the car, the driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested for drug offences, with a search of the car finding more than £3,500 in cash and more than £4,000 worth of drugs.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "A 20-year-old male has been arrested for drugs offences after we pursued an Audi A3 in Wombourne last night into Wolverhampton with assistance from West Midlands Police and National Police Air Service.
"We have recovered over £3500 in cash and drugs worth in excess of £4000."