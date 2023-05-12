Drugs and cash recovered after car chase through village

More than £4,000 worth of drugs was found inside the car. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit alongside West Midlands Police and National Police Air Service pursued an Audi A3 into Wombourne and out towards Wolverhampton.

The car was full of different drugs and drugs paraphenalia. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

After stopping the car, the driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested for drug offences, with a search of the car finding more than £3,500 in cash and more than £4,000 worth of drugs.

Large amounts of cannabis were found. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "A 20-year-old male has been arrested for drugs offences after we pursued an Audi A3 in Wombourne last night into Wolverhampton with assistance from West Midlands Police and National Police Air Service.