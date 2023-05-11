Former Wolverhampton live music venue set to be sold in online auction

The former Little Civic

The former Little Civic bar and music venue in North Street is among a series of commercial properties across the Black Country due to be sold at auction by Bond Wolfe this month.

Most recently operating as the North Street Social, the property is listed for sale with vacant possession at a guide price of more than £380,000 in the livestreamed auction taking place on Thursday, May 18.

The three-storey building at the junction with Blossoms Fold was originally built in the 1870s.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This property is considered suitable for a variety of alternative uses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent, and is likely to prove highly attractive to a wide range of potential investors.”

The bar is currently laid out with an open plan trading area on the ground floor with a central servery and a range of fixed seating. To the rear is an open fronted trade kitchen.

There is a further trading area on the first floor, with boarded floors and walls, seating booths, stage area, DJ console and its own bar servery. Both floors have customer WCs. On the second floor there is a spacious accommodation which has in the past been used as living quarters but is currently used for offices and storage.

Also coming up for sale, with a guide price of more than £350,000 are the premises of the Yorkshire Building Society in Queen Square, Wolverhampton.

Queen Square

The Grade II listed four-storey mid-terraced building is let to the Yorkshire Building Society at an annual rent of £28,500.

Another Wolverhampton property coming up for auction is a former doctor’s surgery at 8 Summerfield Road, overlooking the city’s West Park.

8 Summerfield Road

A locally-listed building dating from around 1840, this semi-detached house is currently subject to a planning application for conversion into seven apartments with a rear extension and new windows.

With a guide price of more than £350,000 the building sits within the West Park Conservation Area.