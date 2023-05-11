Controversial Wolverhampton transit site for travellers 'broken into'

Travellers have turned up at the transit site on Gorsebrook Road, Wolverhampton.

The £455,000 site on Gorsebrook Road near Wolverhampton Racecourse lay unused for months on end having opened in September 2021 with the aim of stopping illegal encampments elsewhere in the city.

However, council chiefs say it has now been the subject of an incursion itself after dozens of travellers arrived there earlier this week.

A total of 14 caravans and 13 other vehicles including cars and transit vans were at the site on Thursday morning.

They are understood to have bypassed lumps of concrete blocking the entrance by driving over a grass verge to gain access.

Tyre marks can be seen on the grass next to the entrance to the transit site off Gorsebrook Road

Wolverhampton Council said it had been "engaging" with the group and assessing their "wellbeing needs".

A spokesperson for the authority said: "We are aware that the Gorsebrook Road site has been broken into and is currently occupied by a large group of travellers.

"We are conscious that there are family units with children and we have been engaging with the group to work together with them.

"We have a statutory duty to urgently assess any health and safety issues and wellbeing needs before confirming their departure."

The controversial site off Gorsebrook Road lay completely empty for months on end

A resident, who asked not to be named, told the Star the travellers arrived in "one large group", adding: "They've just ignored the concrete blocks and driven in over the grass. There's loads of them and there's no sign of them being moved on."

The site, which is off Stafford Road and is known as a negotiated stopping point (NSP), allows travellers to stay for up to 14 days at a cost of £100 per week and a £250 deposit.

It was the subject of mass opposition from residents before it opened, with concerns raised over the potential for increased crime.