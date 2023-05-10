We tried Wolverhampton's new dinosaur-themed golf course - can you beat our score?

The most impressive part of the course is the waterfall section for Hole 16

Jurassic Creek is the newest feature at 3 Hammers Golf Complex on the A449 Stafford Road near Brewood, just up the road from the M54 junction 2, and combines the creatures of the Mesozoic Era with 18 holes of crazy golf.

The Jurassic Creek course is spread over a large section of the 3 Hammers complex, next to the par 3 course

To give you an idea of what to expect, and to test my own skills with a putter and a ball, I took up the challenge of the 18-hole course, playing a round and attempting to get as close to the course record of 36, set by one of the junior professionals at the club, as I could.

Sam Hill meets the Triceratops, one of the many dinosaurs featured on the course

Each hole features a different hazard or obstacle based on dinosaurs, from eggs on the first hole to a raging torrent of water on the four hole, culminating in a tricky hole on the 18th hole in the shadow of a Tyrannosaurus Rex and an Allosaurus. The two predators are among several dinosaurs based on the course, including a Triceratops and a part of Velociraptors, all of which have automation and sound effects to bring them to life.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is an ominous sight for anyone playing a round

The course itself has a number of special features, including a waterfall and river, a rope bridge across the lake and a terrain covered in trees and stones for walking on.

Here's my guide to my round, with what the holes are like and how difficult I think they are.

Hole 1: A nice and simple start with the hole surrounded by three dinosaur eggs. I putted down the middle, avoiding the hazards and hitting the wall at the back. My second putt just pulled wide left, so holed the putt in three shots. Difficulty - 2/10 - only becomes difficult if you hit one of the eggs.

Eggs on Hole 1

Hole 2: You hit the ball up a slope and through one of three sloped sections through a large bone segment, dropping onto the green. My first shot took the ball through the middle slope and dropped about three feet from the hole, but same result as the first hole, drifting right and holing in three shots again. Difficulty - 3/10 - as long as you get it up the first slope, the rest should follow easily.

Slopes and bones on Hole 2

Hole 3: There is a rock on the course, leaving you either hitting the ball up a sloped area or, if you're feeling lucky or cocky, putting through the gap and heading towards the hole. I went for the second option and left myself a four foot putt. I didn't hit hard enough, so the third shot went in again. Difficulty - 3/10 for the sloped bit or 5/10 if you're not accurate enough with the gap.

A challenging rock on Hole 3

Hole 4: Again, there are two ways of doing the hole. You can either try the straight shot and go for the hole or play it to the right and bank it off the wall. The only problem is that there are two water hazards on the course, leaving you with the possibility of wet fingers and a dropped shot. My shot went straight and right near the hole, leaving me a simple putt for a two. Difficulty - 5/10 - That's for both bits as if you mis-hit your shot, you are getting wet.

Avoid the water hazards on Hole 4

Hole 5: This comes in two stages. The first sees you hit a shot up a slight slope and watch as the ball spins around and goes into a hole, dropping into an enormous green. If you are lucky, it will go straight in, otherwise, you are faced with a putt from virtually anywhere. I holed the first shot, but then took two putts for a three. Difficulty - 2/10 - as long as you hit the ball into the first hole, you shouldn't struggle with the other shots.

Get it in the hole at the start of Hole 5

Oceans of space on Hole 5

Hole 6: Seems simple, but there is a raised bit and a lowered bit next to the hole, ready for any errant putt, plus a water hazard at the start, so make sure you hit your putt with enough power to jump the hazard. My first shot went into the lower bit, so second shot took it out and third shot put it in. Difficulty - 3/10 - Exercise caution and you will not waste shots.

Hole 6 presents a few challenges

The chasm at the start of Hole 6

Hole 7: There are two grates on the course which, if a ball goes in there, will be very hard to get out of with any power. I managed to avoid both, but landed too close next to the wall and had to use a second shot to get close to the hole, with a tap-in for three. Difficulty - 4/10 - Watch the grates as that will not be great for you if you land on them.

Do not hit the grates on Hole 7

Hole 8: There is a large bone in the way of the hole, so your best bet is to aim at the wooden beam at the back and bank off it towards the hole. My first effort did so and left me a simple putt for two. Difficulty - 4/10 - This depends on where the ball ends up. You should not try and bypass the bone as it won't end well.

Hit past the bone and bank it on Hole 8

Hole 9: A shorter hole, but with two ramped sections that you need to get over to reach the hole. My first effort went over both and just missed the hole, leaving an easy tap-in for a two. Difficulty - 4/10 - If you don't hit with enough power, you won't get over the ramps.

Up and down and up and down on Hole 9

Hole 10: A huge boulder with a big hole sits in your way. The hole at the bottom leads right down to the bottom and almost certainly guarantees a hole in one. There are also slopes at each side if you either miss or don't fancy your chances. I went for the hole, missed and rolled my second putt wide left, holing on three again. Difficulty - 5/10 - That is a small target for a ball to go into, so good luck if you manage to hole there.

Try your best to hit the small hole on Hole 10

Your shot may be harder depending on where you go on Hole 10

Hole 11: A twisting and turning course which required you to just how hard to hit it. If you miscalculate, you'll bounce back or, even worse, hit the Triceratops skull on the course. I managed to hit around the skull and put from four foot out for a two. Difficulty - 5/10 - Play with the slope and you will be ok, but judge how hard you want to hit it.

Go around the curve and avoid the skull on Hole 11

Hole 12: A tough one, with bumps and turns looping around 450 degrees to the hole. I played a decent tee shot, hitting it around the curve, but sending it too close to the wall. The second shot moved wide, leaving me a short one for a three. Difficulty - 5/10 - Get the slopes right, otherwise the ball will get caught or end up in a bad position.

The twisting and turning Hole 12

Hole 13: One which leaves you with two options. You can either put around the left hand side, which is lumpy and bobbly, or try your luck on the right hand side, which has two holes on it. One leads to the left side, the other to the hole. I tried the right side and saw it trickle wide. Two putts later, I was done. Difficulty - 5/10 - a hole with challenges on both sides and little to choose from for difficulty.

Plenty of options, but nothing easy on Hole 13

Hole 14: Three options appear before you. The first is a left hand shot under a bone, the second a bone on the right hand side. the third is a small gap where, like hole 3, if you are feeling confident, you can putt through. I tried this and saw the ball go through and drop next to the hole for a two. Difficulty - 5/10 - That's if you go for the middle bit, which can go wrong if you hit a rock.

Two bones and a small gap. Options on Hole 14

Hole 15: Two options, with one only if you are feeling seriously brave. The narrow strip of land covers an area of water, but has a hole at the end which leads to the main hole below. If you are feeling sensible, then you can hit it to the left hand slope and see where it ends up. I came over all sensible and did that, but was left with an easy putt for two. Difficulty - 6/10 - That's for the first option as you may end up taking a swim if you are off-target.

Do you feel lucky on Hole 15? If not, doink it to the left

Your skill may be rewarded with a good score on Hole 15

Hole 16: After a walk over a rope bridge, you have the options of two holes on a bumpy and slopey section or a difficult shot past a rock with not much of a gap. Either option takes you into the cavern under the waterfall, where the noise may put you off your putt. It didn't for me however, as shot one went through the left hand hole and dropped me a foot from the hole for a two. Difficulty - 6/10 for the two holes bit as you need to use enough power to get up the slopes. 8/10 for the other section as the gap is rather small.

The hole with the highest chance of mishaps. Meet Hole 16

The inside of the hole is under the waterfall at Hole 16

Hole 17: A large skull adorns the course, meaning either a banked shot off the wall towards the hole on the other side or a skill shot to the small hole on the left hand side. I went for the hole and put it in, seeing the ball drop just inches from the main hole for another two. Difficulty - 7/10 - The banked shot relies on power and accuracy, while the smaller hole relies on technique and accuracy.

Two options, both difficult, on Hole 17

The green is huge on Hole 17

Hole 18: In the shadows of Rexy and Allo, the shot can either be fired through the legs of the Allosaurus or hit up the slope and down the right hand side towards the hole. I went for the second option and putted for three foot out for a three.

Hit the shot through the Allosaurus's legs on Hole 18

You may be left with a nice shot to end the round on Hole 18

Final score for my round: 45.

Jurassic Creek has proved popular since opening at the end of April, with a large number of sessions fully booked up and people coming along to take on the course at all times in the day and evening.

3 Hammers business development manager Sam Hill said the course was a unique way of expanding golf to people and get them interested earlier, as well as playing to the love of dinosaurs that a lot of people had.

The models of the dinosaurs, such as the Velociraptor, are very vivid and large

He said: “I didn’t realise it until recently how popular dinosaurs still were until we did a bit a research and found that kids love them more than ever, so this is the educational part.

“It helps break the preconceptions of golf and show it’s not snobby and you can have fun while you do it.

James holes a putt during his round of 45

"I would say to anyone thinking of trying it to just give it a go, bring the whole family down or come with your mates or on a first date and come and play and meet our dinosaurs."

Tickets to play cost £11.50 per adult, £8.50 for children under 14, £35 for a family of four with two adults and £39.50 for a family of five with two adults.

James takes on the sixth hole, hitting a shot over the water hazard

You have to book online.