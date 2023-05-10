Notification Settings

Man arrested after car crashes into bridge and left dangling over canal

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

A man involved in a crash which left a car dangling perilously over a canal bridge has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The wreckage captured by passerby Stephanie Hardman
The 18-year-old from Wolverhampton was taken to hospital along with a female passenger after the crash on the bridge on Ebstree Road, at the junction of Langley Road in Trysull, at around 2am on Saturday.

The red Vauxhall Corsa was left perched over the water, with the female passenger having to jump into the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal to escape the perilously positioned car which was recovered by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Staffordshire Police has now confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "An 18-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

"He has since been released pending further inquiries."

Wolverhampton
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

