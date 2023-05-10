Man arrested after car crashes into bridge and left dangling over canal

The wreckage captured by passerby Stephanie Hardman

The 18-year-old from Wolverhampton was taken to hospital along with a female passenger after the crash on the bridge on Ebstree Road, at the junction of Langley Road in Trysull, at around 2am on Saturday.

The red Vauxhall Corsa was left perched over the water, with the female passenger having to jump into the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal to escape the perilously positioned car which was recovered by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Staffordshire Police has now confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "An 18-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.