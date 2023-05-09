Two taken to hospital after car left dangling off canal bridge as investigation continues

The car was hanging on by a thread over the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal

The pair were in a red Vauxhall Corsa that ended up perched over the water on Ebstree Road at the junction of Langley Road in Trysull at around 2am on Saturday.

The female passenger reportedly had to jump into the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal to escape the car which was photographed by a passer-by on her boat when she saw the wreckage a few hours later at around 8.30am.

Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene, with the road closed until the car was safely removed from the scene.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We were called just after 2.20am on Saturday to reports of an RTC at a bridge near Ebstree Road near Wolverhampton. An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival crews found one car had collided with a wall. Two patients, a man and a woman, were already out of the vehicle on arrival and after being treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries, both were conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment."

The wreckage captured by passerby Stephanie Hardman

Staffordshire Police has also confirmed it will be continuing inquiries into the crash.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at 2.30am on Saturday (6 May) to Ebstree Road on the junction of Langley Road in Trysull following reports of a collision.

"We attended the scene with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A view of the car from the road

"A Vauxhall Corsa was found partially hanging from a nearby bridge.

"Fire crews made the car and area safe.