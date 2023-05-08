Charity ready to help people open about death and grief

Compton Care will be talking to people during the week about grief and death

Compton Care will be at New Cross Hospital throughout the week for Dying Matters Awareness Week, which runs from May 8 to May 14 and works to open up conversations around death and dying, and this year, the focus is on starting that conversation at work.

Staff from the charity’s Community and Care Home teams will be on hand outside Accident and Emergency on Tuesday, May 9, and then will be manning a stand near to Greggs within the hospital for the rest of the week.

The charity has also produced a series of videos sharing guidance to help people tackle the difficult subject in the workplace.

Rachel Overfield, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nursing at Compton Care, said: “Every year, Dying Matters Awareness Week acts as a moment to encourage all communities to get talking in whatever way, shape or form works for them.

"Taking place from May 8 to May 14, the focus this year will be on Dying Matters at work.

“As well as supporting our own staff to have these conversations and feel able to react with compassion when colleagues need support, we are also looking to bring the local community together to get talking.”

As well as sharing advice during Dying Matters Awareness Week, Compton Care hosts regular Bereavement Information Hubs virtually and in several locations across the city, offering peer-support to people dealing with the loss of a loved one.

To watch the videos, go to the YouTube Playlist at https://bit.ly/3VwSgah.