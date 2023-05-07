Wolverhampton NHS worker invited to Windsor Castle coronation concert

Jo with colleague Tim Watts, head of nuclear science

Jo Weekes, who works as a radiographer at New Cross Hospital, was selected via the Department for Culture, Media and Sport after an allocation was made available to a certain number of nominated NHS staff.

Jo, who has worked at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust for six years, was also told she could invite a friend to accompany her to the royal celebration. She will be bringing along her colleague Ksana Staver, a senior assistant clinical technologist in nuclear medicine.

Speaking of her excitement, Ms Weekes said: "I couldn't believe it, and I'm grateful to whoever nominated me.

"We have our hats and our flags and are really looking forward to it.

"I wanted to ask Ksana because of all the good work she does which is appreciated by our team.

"We are both so excited and I'm sure there will be a wave of excitement among all NHS colleagues who were also lucky enough to be selected.

"My favourite Royal is Princess Anne as I share her love of horses as a dressage competitor myself and I admire her straight talking and work ethic. William is next on my list.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Take That as there's reports it will be the full line up with Robbie Williams. Lionel Richie will also be good I'm sure but it's a real mix of musical styles to appeal to a broad audience so there will be something for everyone."