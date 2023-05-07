Anita pride in son as he marches in parade for King

Anita Jones said she was proud to be present to see her son as part of the parade

Anita Jones from Bilston said she was excited about the day as she would be able to see her son Michael be part of the Royal Marines Reserve unit marching at the front of the parade back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.

She said: "I found out from him that his unit would be in the parade down the Mall when they are heading back to the Palace.

"That means they'll be dressed up in full regalia behind the band and will follow them in full formation, then he has been invited into the palace grounds at the back entrance afterwards.

"I'm just such a proud mum as it's such a big achievement for him and his colleagues."

Ms Jones said she was nervous about travelling down to London, saying she didn't do it very often, but was willing to do it for her son and for the occasion.

She said: "I'm definitely looking forward to it and it really is a once in a lifetime thing that you just don't get the chance to go and see, so I'm prepared for the travel down.

"I'm not able to go into the Palace myself as there are very strict rules and protocols around this and they couldn't let me in, but I'm proud of him being there.