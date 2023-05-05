World stars back Save Our Speedway new t-shirts at Croatia GP

Polish star Patryk Dudek

Campaign organiser Chris Adams travelled to the Croatia GP and got a host of speedway legends to pose with the t-shirt which has a QR code printed on them.

Polish star Patryk Dudek insisted on wearing his Wolverhampton made t-shirt to show his support for the campaign to keep Wolves alive in the face of being made homeless by the owners of Monmore Green Stadium.

Leon Madsen of Denmark, world No.3 Maciej Janowski from Poland, Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren and British trio Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley and Tai Woffinden all answered the call to be pictured with the t-shirts.

Chris Adams said: "All the riders at the Croatia GP were fantastic and backed our campaign which shows the news has gone round the world.

The speedway mechanic and youth team manager was delighted with the enthusiasm the riders had for the campaign.

He said: "It was my idea to take one with me to advertise our cause but Steve Evans suggested about getting the riders to hold one up to.

"I just got carried away with it and every single rider agreed with no hesitation at all. They are all as shocked as us about the situation. Patryk Dudek insisted on wearing his t-shirt. I just wish I had taken more with me.

"We need to stay positive though. Let’s keep fighting!"

Wolfpack member Elliot Hunt said: "This is amazing, great to see all the GP lads behind the campaign."

Wolves had the biggest attendance for nearly five years last Monday night when they beat Peterborough at Monmore Green Stadium, with thousands of fans, young and old turned out to make a statement to the owners Entain Group what it means to fans.

A big travelling contingent travelled to Leicester last night (Thursday) to see Wolves take on the Lions in a Premiership meeting. Despite a strong performance Wolves lost 49-41.

On Monday Wolves travel to Manchester to race Bell Vue. No quarter will be given when the tapes go up but Bell Vue CEO has made it clear he wants Wolves to win their fight for survival.

He said: "The news of Wolverhampton’s potential closure at the end of the season has come as a huge shock to everyone involved in the sport in the UK, and to the Speedway going public.

“It is difficult to imagine how such a decision to terminate the tenancy of a club who has raced at Monmore Green for nearly 100 years has been reached.

“Along with our fellow promoters, Belle Vue Speedway is backing Chris Van Straaten and his colleagues as they look to save the club."