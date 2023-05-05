Wolverhampton University defends closing seven masters degrees and four undergraduate degrees

University of Wolverhampton

The university has announced seven masters degrees and four undergraduate degrees have been earmarked to be discontinued from the next academic year.

Masters degrees affected are: Chemistry; Wildlife Conservation; Forensic Science; Popular Cultur ; Film and Screen; Molecular Cell Biology and Psychology.

Undergraduate degrees set for the axe are Young People, Family and Community (Foundation Year) ; Computer Science (specific specialisms) and Biology with Secondary Education (QTS) and Tourism,

In May last year the university halted recruitment to 138 courses across all its campuses for the academic year 2022-2023.

On the latest courses to be discontinued, Professor John Raftery, Interim Vice-Chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “We currently offer over 400 courses across the university including continuing professional development and distance learning provision.

"These evolve over time to ensure that our course portfolio fully benefits our students, by being up to date and responsive to changes in student demand and the future job market.

“We work on an annual basis with colleagues across the university to review and refresh our subject and course areas to ensure that our curriculum remains aligned to the latest industry standards and is best placed to prepare our students for the world of work.

“One of the outcomes of this process is, from time to time, a decision to consolidate some areas and to close courses or course variants which are not delivering excellent student outcomes or are receiving insufficient numbers of applications to provide a good student experience.

“For the next academic year we have a very small number of courses and apprenticeships impacted by this change, and in the vast majority of cases, we are offering viable alternative offers for applicants looking to join us in September 2023. Current students on these courses will not be affected and will continue to be taught as normal.

“We remain absolutely committed to providing an excellent learning and teaching experience which is sharply focused on getting the best possible outcomes for our students.”

But members of the University and College Union said it was another blow to the region, which meant fewer opportunities for students in the area.