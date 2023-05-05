Wolverhampton pub's unpopular parking meters covered up after 'causing misery'

The Firs car park machines have been covered up

Castlecroft residents were delighted to see the Premier Park cameras and machines covered up with black bags and tape at The Firs, Castlecroft.

Despite Marston's admitting motorists were mistakenly fined, with charges cancelled and fines refunded, the meters have still been put out of action.

Del White, who led the campaign for non-payment of fines, was relieved to see the parking machines covered up.

He said: "For all the misery these machines have caused it was great to see them taped up.

"It shows what happens when people stand up and say 'enough is enough'. Between the pub, Marston's and Premier Park Ltd they have realised words are not enough and made a real statement like putting the machines in a bin bag.

"The thing is the car park is just sitting empty because everyone, even those who are using the pub are scared stiff of the machines, who seem to have a mind of their own."

The Firs, Castlecroft

Due to the popularity of the car park with people popping to the local shops, which led to paying customers not being able to get a space, Marston's enlisted Premier Park to enforce parking charges.

After an outcry about the plans, including representations from local councillors, Marston's promised to give anyone a 20-minute grace period on the car park.

However, the new system got off to the worse possible start when the machines began charging everyone who drove onto the land, even if they were reversing to turn around, due a a technical fault with the system. Premier Park was issuing demands for £60 cash, rising to £100.

After the Express & Star highlighted the issue the Wolverhampton-based brewery assured motorists all fines would be quashed and refunds given to those who had already paid.

Parking charges were brought in in February

A Marston’s spokesperson said: “All customers and drivers who received a parking ticket from Premier Park within the grace period will have the ticket cancelled and this process has already begun. Unfortunately, the camera system was incorrectly programmed by our supplier.

"This has now been corrected and we are sorry for any distress caused. If anyone receives a ticket in the future which they feel has been incorrectly issued either, please follow the appeals procedure or pop into the pub and we will try and help resolve it.”