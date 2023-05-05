Resurfacing work planned ahead of Wolverhampton Metro extension opening

The Metro extension is expected to be in use in the upcoming months

A tram made its way along Pipers Row and Railway Drive for the first time as testing and commissioning of the Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension got underway in April.

Work has now concluded on the tram stop at Wolverhampton Station.

Resurfacing works are now due to take place in Pipers Row following the completion of earlier drainage works.

Signs have been put up warning drivers that the road will be shut between May 15 and 19, but it is now anticipated that the work will take place later this month.

Bosses say the extension is expected to open to passenger services in the spring, but no firm date has yet been set.

A spokeswoman for Midland Metro Alliance said: "We will be carrying out a short period of resurfacing works in Pipers Row following the completion of earlier drainage works.

Signs were put in place to give advance notice of the activity taking place as per legal requirements; activity is now scheduled to begin from late May and updated signage/information will be shared in due course.

"The scheme is expected to open in the spring."

It follows lengthy delays to the scheme, which was originally meant to be completed in 2020 at a cost of £35 million, with the final bill now expected to be around the £50m mark.

The Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension has been constructed in phases by the Midland Metro Alliance as part of the Wolverhampton Interchange Project.