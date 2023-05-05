Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Resurfacing work planned ahead of Wolverhampton Metro extension opening

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Work is progressing in Wolverhampton to put the Metro extension to the city's railway station into use, with resurfacing work due to get under way later this month.

The Metro extension is expected to be in use in the upcoming months
The Metro extension is expected to be in use in the upcoming months

A tram made its way along Pipers Row and Railway Drive for the first time as testing and commissioning of the Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension got underway in April.

Work has now concluded on the tram stop at Wolverhampton Station.

Resurfacing works are now due to take place in Pipers Row following the completion of earlier drainage works.

Signs have been put up warning drivers that the road will be shut between May 15 and 19, but it is now anticipated that the work will take place later this month.

Bosses say the extension is expected to open to passenger services in the spring, but no firm date has yet been set.

The Metro extension is expected to be in use in the upcoming months

A spokeswoman for Midland Metro Alliance said: "We will be carrying out a short period of resurfacing works in Pipers Row following the completion of earlier drainage works.

Signs were put in place to give advance notice of the activity taking place as per legal requirements; activity is now scheduled to begin from late May and updated signage/information will be shared in due course.

"The scheme is expected to open in the spring."

It follows lengthy delays to the scheme, which was originally meant to be completed in 2020 at a cost of £35 million, with the final bill now expected to be around the £50m mark.

The Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension has been constructed in phases by the Midland Metro Alliance as part of the Wolverhampton Interchange Project.

Once the route is open to the publics, services will call at two additional tram stops at Wolverhampton Station and on Pipers Row, connecting Metro with heavy rail and bus services helping to make multi-modal journeys faster and more accessible.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News