Police want to find this car in connection with Wolverhampton shooting as arrest made

Police want to find this car after the shooting on Shelly Road, Bushbury

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the incident on Shelly Road, Bushbury, on Monday, May 1, where two children, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, both suffered leg injuries.

Police want to find this car after the shooting on Shelly Road, Bushbury

Detectives investigating the incident have now released images of a car believed to have been involved in a chase with other vehicles around the Bushbury area at the time.

Detective inspector Francis Nock, from the West Midlands Police major crimes team, said: "We're making good progress as we investigate these shootings, which have rightly shocked the community in Wolverhampton.

"Our absolute priority is bringing all those involved into custody and we'll continue to work around the clock to make sure that is done.

"The shooting on Shelly Road follows another shooting in the Whitmore Reans area of the city last month where a woman sustained a leg injury – the incidents are not thought to be connected.

"Three people, including two children, have been injured in these two shootings and I'd urge people to examine their conscience and do the right thing by telling us what they know about who was involved."