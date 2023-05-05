On your bike! cyclists prepare to go Round the Wrekin for charity

Cycling legend Hugh Porter and Emily Thompson from Compton Care, promote the Round the Wrekin event with members of the Wolverhampton Wheelers, Reuben Hayward, Rhys Everall and Ollie Ward at Aldersley Stadium, Wolverhampton

The event, which takes place on Sunday, May 21, will see hundreds of cyclists take to the Wrekin to raise money for the palliative care group, Compton Care.

Starting and finishing at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby and Football Club, cyclists will take a short, medium, or long-distance route around the Wrekin to raise money for the foundation.

Four-time world champion cyclist, Hugh Porter, from Wolverhampton, said: "This is a fantastic event with a very picturesque bike ride.

"This is a fantastic event that anyone can enter, it isn't a race, just a participation event for everyone to get involved and raise some money for a great cause."

The event this year will feature three routes, a short, medium and long route.

Mr Porter continued: "This year we have the short route, which is actually the old Hugh Porter route but reversed, which is more for casual riders and family riders.

"The medium route is 60 miles and is designed for more experienced riders, which is the most popular route, and then our 100-mile route, which is more for the endurance riders."

All three routes are available to enter, with Mr Porter saying that anyone can attempt any route no matter the experience level.

The gold medallist said: "This year, as patrons of Compton Care, myself and my wife, the wonderful Olympic gold medallist, Anita Lonsbrough, will be handing out medals at the finish line.

"For ourselves, one of the most pleasurable parts of the event is sticking around and having a talk with all the wonderful cyclists about the day and getting to know everyone."

The event will take place at 8 am on Sunday, May 21, with this year's event being sponsored by Carvers Building Supplies.

Mr Porter ended: "This is a great event to raise money for a brilliant foundation, and we suggest everyone, no matter the cycling ability come and get involved.

"There are regular stops on every course where you can have some refreshments and talk to other cyclists and even make lifelong friends. Come with us and enjoy cycling."