What time are local election results? Predicted declarations for Black Country councils

Some councils will count votes overnight, while others will go through their ballot papers on Friday

Nine councils across our region are holding elections on Thursday to determine who will represent residents.

After the polling stations close, the ballots will be verified and the counting will begin. Some will commence overnight with others waiting until Friday morning before they start going through ballot papers.

The announcement of the results is anticipated to be later in the day on Friday for most boroughs, though this may vary.

Here are the details on where each count is taking place and when, based on previous election. All times are subject to change:

Cannock Chase

Where: Cannock Chase Leisure Centre

Counting begins: Counting will on Friday morning after verification, with an expected declaration time of around 1pm.

Dudley Council

Where: Crystal Leisure Centre

Counting begins: Counting will commence overnight from Thursday, May 4 to Friday, May 5 with a predicted finish time of 3am.

Lichfield District Council

Where: Burntwood Leisure Centre

Counting begins: Counting will commence on Friday at 10.30am. Declaration time could be around 2pm.

Sandwell Council

Where: Tipton Sports Academy

Counting begins: Counting will commence overnight between 11.15pm on Thursday and 3.30am on Friday.

South Staffordshire District Council

Where: Perton Civic Centre

Counting begins: Counting will commence after verification on Friday May 5, by 2.30pm, though some predictions suggest results could be as late as 6.30pm.

Stafford Borough Council

Where: Stafford Leisure Centre

Counting begins: Counting will commence after verification on Friday, with a predicted declaration time of 4pm.

Walsall

Where: Walsall Civic Centre

Counting begins: Counting will begin on Friday morning, with some predicting a finish time of 12.30pm.

Wolverhampton Council

Where: WV Active Aldersley

Counting begins: Counting will commence at around 1pm on Friday after ballot verification, and is expected to be completed by 4.30pm-5pm.

Wyre Forest

Where: Wyre Forest Leisure centre