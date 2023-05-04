Trams unable to run due to crash between two stops in Wolverhampton

Emergency services are at the scene between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.
The crash, which is believed to have involved a motorbike, happened on Bilston Road at the junction with Cable Street.
Metro tickets are currently being accepted on National Express bus service 79 between Wolverhampton and Priestfield.
⚠️ #WMMNew - 08:26 - Due to road traffic collision , trams are unable to run between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield. Emergency services are at the location pic.twitter.com/3dS1ba6qUQ— West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) May 4, 2023
More to follow.