Trams unable to run due to crash between two stops in Wolverhampton

By Emma Walker

A crash has stopped trams running between two stops in Wolverhampton city centre.

The crash happened on Bilston Road near to the junction with Cable Street

Emergency services are at the scene between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

The crash, which is believed to have involved a motorbike, happened on Bilston Road at the junction with Cable Street.

Metro tickets are currently being accepted on National Express bus service 79 between Wolverhampton and Priestfield.

More to follow.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

