Mixed views around voting and ID checks as new process starts

St Aidan's Church in Penn in Wolverhampton was one of many polling stations across the country to ask for ID for voters

Starting with the 2023 local elections, voters in England are required to show photo ID to vote at polling stations in certain elections.

The new rules include local elections, Police and Crime Commissioner elections, UK parliamentary by-elections and Recall elections and, from October this year, UK General Elections.

It meant that anyone turning up to vote at polling stations such as St Aidan's Church on Mount Road in Wolverhampton was required to carry a form of photo ID that was recognised by the electoral commission.

These include a passport issued in the UK or any of the overseas territories or Commonwealth countries, a UK Driving Licence, National identity card issued by an EEA state and an Older Person’s Bus Pass.

At St Aidan's Church, there was a steady stream of people coming in to vote for councillors in the Penn Ward, carrying forms of ID and polling cards to make sure they could vote, with plenty more expected on a warm and sunny day.

Surinder Nangla said he always carried ID with him, so wasn't too worried

Among those coming into vote was 75-year-old Surinder Nangla, who said he always carried ID on him and, as a result, wasn't too worried about the new rules.

He said: "I always make sure to carry my driving licence on me, so I was really prepared for voting today.

"I think they've put in the rules as you have a lot of people who live around the country who don't permanently live here, so it helps with that, but I don't think it'll stop people from voting.

"I actually think it'll motivate people to come out and vote, particularly around cost of living and how much things cost, so I think it's a good thing."

Ian Rispin described the new process as the solution to a non-existent problem

Ian Rispin, who lives around the corner from the church, wasn't as keen on the idea of ID at election areas, with the 60-year-old describing it as a bit of a faff.

He said: "It was about four times slower than usual as I'm used to just walking in, giving my name, someone checking and finding it and crossing it off, then getting a paper ballot.

"I think it's made it worse as it's a solution to a non-existent problem and I don't believe there is that much voter fraud in the country, so it's all very unnecessary.

"There are bigger problems at the moment with prices rising and cost of living, so I think it's a response to a problem where there's no evidence it exists."

Gunfa Patel said she was ok with the new ID checks, but could see how people might struggle

Gunfa Patel was carrying her driving licence as she walked up to vote and the 68-year-old said she thought the only people who might struggle would be younger people who hadn't got ID.

She said: "I think it's alright, but the problems could be for youngsters who might not have ID and might not be able to get to vote.

"I do kind of agree about it being a non-existent problem as you will have people who might agree about doing it this way and people who might have issues because of having no ID, so it all becomes a security issue.