Speedway team launches project to show how much the next generation of fans love the club

Wolfpack Kids Kian Giorgio-Taylor and Hannah Rabone, both aged 13, are the next generation of fans.

Monday's meeting saw "the biggest attendance in six years" at Monmore Green Stadium, with children getting in for £1, though Wolves management were reluctant to reveal the exact number.

The Wolfpack Speedway Support Team has launched a project which will see young fans write stories or draw pictures showing how much the sport means to them.

The Wolfpack wants to stress speedway is not an ageing sport but is full of avid young fans ready to support the club for decades to come.

Wolfpack secretary Alison Hartshorne wants to collate the children's entries to bolster the Save Our Speedway campaign.

She told the Express & Star: "It would be fantastic if children could let us know why they love Wolves Speedway.

"Maybe they could write a message, a story or draw a picture showing how they feel about the Wolves. It can be whatever they want it to be, just remember to add their name and age to the entry."

The Wolfpack Speedway Support Team were out in force on Monday night

She added: "We would really like to put lots and lots of these together and use them to help the Save Wolves Speedway campaign to show how much the club means to the future generation of speedway, our Wolfpack Kids.

"Speedway is family sport that spans the generations, but every meeting you can see how many children are at the stadium loving the action the sport creates. We have to ensure they have a club to support in the future.

"The sounds and smells of the speedway really captures children's attention and imagination. My family have travelled across the country supporting the Wolves, and have even gone to Europe."

The Wolfpack Speedway Support Team are a group of Wolves supporters whose aim is to maintain the long-term survival of the club. Members make financial contributions to raise funds to make buy equipment and services to help the club survive and thrive.

Throughout the year the Wolfpack hold social events and competitions to generate cash and they even have their own line of merchandise.

Alison said: "The speedway means so much to so many people, to think this time next year there might not be meetings at Monmore Green Stadium is heartbreaking."

Stadium owners Entain Group informed the club last month they would not be renewing the club's lease beyond the end of the current Premiership season in October.