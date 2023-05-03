National Express signs up as official Pride partner

National Express West Midlands will be a partner of Wolverhampton Pride

Wolverhampton Council has announced that National Express West Midlands has come on board as an official sponsor for the event on June 10.

Ian Fegan, Director of Communications and Visitor Experience at Wolverhampton Council said: “We are delighted that National Express West Midlands is on board for Wolverhampton Pride 2023.

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy this year’s event and be part of a day when we are all able to come together to celebrate, honour and show our support for the LGBT+ community.

"Now, with National Express West Midlands’ involvement, we can continue to strive to meet that objective for the City.”

Rachel James, UK HR Director at National Express, said: "We stand with our colleagues, our customers and our communities to promote inclusion and equality and we're delighted to be working with Wolverhampton Pride's ‘Festival For Everyone’ rooted right here in the heart of our community.

“I’d encourage everyone attending Wolverhampton Pride to hop on board with us.

"We've recently extended our £2 single ticket offer, so you can let us do the driving and save those pounds for the party."

On Saturday, June 3, National Express West Midlands’ Pride Bus will be in Queen Square between 10am and 4pm.

With music provided by Gorgeous Radio, anyone with questions about the event can drop by to find out more and pick up some freebies, too.

Wolverhampton Pride is organised by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with Enjoy Wolverhampton Business Improvement District, Wolverhampton Homes, Gorgeous Radio, X2Y, Wolverhampton LGBT+, The White Hart and Gorgeous Nightclub and Arena Theatre.

Pride will feature a wide range of entertainment and activities including headline acts Scott Mills, Baga Chipz, The Fizz and a host of local acts, along with the iconic parade which will be kick off celebrations for the day.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the iconic parade too, and can apply at forms.office.com/e/dAtXs4xmV9 by Wednesday, May 10.