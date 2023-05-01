Royal School Wolverhampton classrooms get a regal makeover for King's Coronation

Artwork created by pupils at the Royal School, Wolverhampton, ahead of the King's Coronation

Over the past term, staff and pupils have worked hard to produce artwork based around the coronation of the King and Queen Consort on May 6.

Each year group created a magnificent display that has turned the school into a coronation art gallery.

Families have enjoyed viewing the artwork and following the coronation trail, as well as having a picture taken in full robes on the throne.

Royal primary School Wolverhampton doing big celebration for Coronation. Pictured, left, Jack Lavan,Jovan Dhillon,Keeley Young,Aaliyah Dennis and seated Lewis Williams..

This wonderful community event is the start of a series of celebrations across the school community, which has had royal patronage since its foundation as an orphanage in the 19th Century.

Jenny Bates, assistant headteacher of the Royal School said: "At the Royal School we have a long connection with the Royal family. Queen Victoria the Queen Mother granted permission to use the royal name, and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh is the patron of the school.

"King Charles actually visited the school in 2014, during his time as Prince of Wales, and so with this long connection, we wanted to make something special to mark this historic event.

"Staff and pupils created a coronation trail that goes through the downstairs of the school with several decorations and a throne was created along with the walls of artwork.

"Parents have been coming in to view the displays and the feedback has been fantastic, and the children have been very excited to show off their work.

"It has created a real buzz around the school ahead of the coronation, and we will be holding a picnic on the Friday before the King's coronation to celebrate, with several themed teas and games on offer for students and families to enjoy."

