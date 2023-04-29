Wolverhampton Racecourse boss retires after 23 years

David Roberts, MD at Wolverhampton Racecourse is retiring after 23 years

Wolverhampton Racecourse managing director, David Roberts, will retire on Saturday bringing an end to over 23 years of service.

The racecourse executive has remembered his time managing the course, and his future plans to become an ambassador for the Arena Racing Company.

David Roberts, 65, said: "Arena Leisure purchased Wolverhampton Racecourse in 1999, I was invited to come along with Arena Leisure to run some of these racecourses.

"It has been a great 23 years working with the racecourse and it has been a huge amount of fun along the way."

The managing director was responsible for three racetracks in the area until 2015 when his focus shifted fully to Wolverhampton Racecourse.

In his tenure, the managing director was racing to execute and presided over race meetings over 3,000 times, helped to negotiate a contract for on-course bookmakers and witnessed the horse racing world adjust to the digital age.

Mr Roberts continued: "I have been the executive for the racing meetings over 3,000 times, which is unequalled in the racing world I think, I believe most executives average about 20 or so.

"I was also part of the three-man team that negotiated the contract for on-course bookmakers in 2005, and I like to think we have really helped to give all-weather racing its credibility."

The managing director now looks forward to a summer of relaxation with his family before moving on to his new role as an ambassador for the UK-based racing company Arena Racing Company (ARC).