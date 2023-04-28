Investigation begins after stolen car crashes into wall

The car was left by driver and passenger after hitting a wall on Primrose lane. Photo: Joanne Hunter

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after the incident on Thursday afternoon on Primrose Lane in the Scotlands Estate of Wolverhampton, which saw a blue Audi collide with a taxi and then hit a wall outside a house.

The incident happened around 3pm and saw Police and Fire called to the scene, with the car found with no driver or passenger, both of whom are believed to have abandoned the car.

Further checks by police at the scene revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Bilston in March, so the vehicle has been recovered and is being forensically examined, with enquiries continuing.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via the West Midlands Police website on Live Chat or by calling 101.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a stolen car hit a wall on Primrose Lane, Wolverhampton yesterday (Thu).

"Officers attended at just before 2.30pm and found the car, reported stolen from Bilston last month, abandoned.

"We understand the car had also collided with a vehicle but thankfully no injuries were reported.

"The car has been recovered and will be forensically examined as enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting investigation 20/238980/23.