Final preparations being made for Wolverhampton’s colour run

By Lisa O'Brien

Final preparations are being made for Wolverhampton’s colour run which will bring a blast of colour to East Park.

Beacon’s fundraising coordinator Sarah Dovey in one of the Beacon Centre’s family fun colour run t-shirts

The event to raise funds for the Beacon Centre for the Blind will take place at the beauty spot on May 14.

The 5k event is suitable for all ages and as participants make their way around the route there will be four colour stations where they will be covered with brightly coloured paint powder.

To help participants get the most out of the event, those who sign up can purchase their own merchandise pack containing sunglasses, a sweatband, a Beacon wristband and a paint packet.

The charity has also just launched its own event t-shirt and tote bags.

Ahead of the run, Beacon is also calling on local businesses to get involved by sponsoring the event.

Beacon Centre supporter engagement manager Sophie Higgins said: “Our colour run is set to be a fantastic event once again this year and we’d like to thank everyone who has signed up so far to take part.

“It’s a great opportunity for local businesses to raise their profile, reach new audiences and of course, support the local sight loss community by taking up one of our event sponsorship packages.”

All proceeds from the event will help support the charity’s work and tickets are £6 for children (free for under 3s), £9 for running club members and £11 for adults.

To sign up and purchase event merchandise head to beaconvision.org/colour-run or to find out more about the sponsorship packages available contact Sophie via shiggins@beaconvision.org

