The 18 hole course covers a large area and is suitable for all the family. Photo: Jurassic

Jurassic Creek has opened its greens to the public at the 3 Hammers Golf Complex on the outskirts of Wolverhampton, just up the road from junction 2 of the M54 on the A449.

The course is set on a rocky and green area, surrounded by trees and with realistic-looking dinosaurs set all around for people to look at as they play a round, including favourites such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and Stegosaurus.

Realistic dinosaurs will be seen all around the course

It has also been built with floodlights to allow for play on the 18-hole course during both the day and the night.

The Jurassic Creek website said the course was designed to be fun for the whole family.

It read: "The Midlands newest and most exciting Jurassic Adventure Golf Course, located at the National Award Winning 3 Hammers Golf Complex between Wolverhampton and Stafford.

"At Jurassic Creek, we have life size dinosaurs to walk alongside throughout our adventure golf course.

"Custom designed to offer an exciting adventure amongst over 1,000 tress and plants."

The course can be found just outside Wolverhampton at the 3 Creeks Golf Course

Jurassic Creek will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 6pm from Monday to Thursday and from 10am to 7pm from Friday to Sunday.

Admission is £11.50 for adults, £8.50 for children under 14 and there are family tickets for families of four for £35 and families of five for £39.50, with both having a maximum of two adults.