Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

All gone as tickets sell out for big Blur show in Wolverhampton

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The impending return of Blur to a city centre venue has resulted in a sell out.

Tickets for the Blur show on May 26 sold out within minutes
Tickets for the Blur show on May 26 sold out within minutes

Tickets went on general sale on the Halls website on Friday for Blur's show at the venue on May 26 and sold out within minutes.

This followed on from a sell out in the pre-sale launched on the Blur website on Wednesday and means that Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Dave Rowntree and Alex James will play to more than 2,000 people.

Tickets have now gone on sale on ticket sales sites such as Viagogo, with tickets ranging from £283 on the floor to £589 for a balcony seat on the site.

The Halls posted a message on Twitter to inform fans that tickets had sold out and that other shows were now on sale.

The message read: "Tickets for Blur are now sold out.

"Tickets still remaining for multiple events during opening Season, starting from June 1. More info at bit.ly/3M4vHXD"

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News