All gone as tickets sell out for big Blur show in Wolverhampton

Tickets for the Blur show on May 26 sold out within minutes

Tickets went on general sale on the Halls website on Friday for Blur's show at the venue on May 26 and sold out within minutes.

This followed on from a sell out in the pre-sale launched on the Blur website on Wednesday and means that Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Dave Rowntree and Alex James will play to more than 2,000 people.

Tickets have now gone on sale on ticket sales sites such as Viagogo, with tickets ranging from £283 on the floor to £589 for a balcony seat on the site.

The Halls posted a message on Twitter to inform fans that tickets had sold out and that other shows were now on sale.

The message read: "Tickets for Blur are now sold out.