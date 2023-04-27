Wolverhampton man kept more than £3,000 after it was mistakenly sent to him

Amaran Boparai kept three transactions totalling £3,343.40 which were wrongfully sent to him between October 2019 and April 2020.
The 21-year-old received £1,208.40 on October 17, 2019, £905 a few weeks later on November 27 and £1,230 on April 30.
Boparai, of Linslade Close, Wolverhampton, admitted three charges of retaining a wrongful credit and was sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday.
He was given a 12-month community order, which includes 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as being ordered to pay £185 costs and a £90 surcharge.