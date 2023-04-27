Room renamed to honour memory of much-missed friend and father

Good Shepherd staff and volunteers joined Martin’s friends and family to share their memories of him

Martin Latham was killed at the age of 41 in September 2021, just at a time when he had been making progress volunteering with the Good Shepherd in Wolverhampton and training to become a gym instructor.

Martin Latham died in September 2021 after being attacked outside Asda in Heath Town

A room which has been repurposed to provide training and leisure opportunities to help vulnerable service-users rebuild their self-esteem and confidence has now been officially named ‘The Latham Room’, in a small ceremony held last week.

Many of Martin’s family and friends were present at the unveiling, and Martin’s mother Julie cut the ribbon with legendary Wolves striker John Richards.

John Richards and Julie cut the ribbon to officially open the Latham Room

John is now the Chairman of Wolves’ Former Players Association, who have donated £1,000 towards the cost of the equipment for the room, and he was joined at the ceremony by Richard Green, administration manager of the FPA.

Brother Stephen and Brother Charles from the Good Shepherd then led a short dedication in tribute to Martin, before friends and family were able to share their memories.

Housing First key worker Paul Burns said: “I used to really enjoy working with Martin and I still miss him immensely.

“We used to talk so much about having a room like this, where service users can come and have a chat or a game of pool, get things off their chest, and then look at potential training opportunities and ways to improve their life.

“He’d have loved to have been here today and would have been one of those using the facility and it was a dream that we shared to be able to have a room like this.”

Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden said: “Martin had his issues and we shared some difficult moments, but I always saw a desire and enthusiasm to try and better himself.

“He had volunteered with us and we had worked closely on trying to help him achieve his gym instructor qualifications.

“Naming this new room after him means that the memories of Martin will always be with us here at the Good Shepherd, as we continue to support others in the same way that we did him.”

Martin’s mother Julie and daughter Elisha by the plaque and her picture

A plaque is now on display just inside the door to the room, along with a poignant picture of Martin, painted by his daughter Elisha.

Julie said: “Martin loved coming to the Good Shepherd, and if he ever needed help or support this is where he would go.